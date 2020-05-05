Forsyth non-profit working to recoup over $150,000 on #GivingTuesdayNow

The Place of Forsyth announces 'Giving Tuesday Match Fund' to raise funds lost from closure of thrift store due to COVID-19.

CUMMING, Ga. — Ahead of the recently launched #GivingTuesdayNow day, the Place of Forsyth is putting out a plea to the community to help them keep their lights on.

Jacob Granados, the Director of Purposeful Engagement at The Place of Forsyth County says they've seen a substantial increase in families needing assistance since they closed their thrift store on March 16.

"Our thrift store provides funds for our meal kitchen, our water and light bill, and our staff. With that being closed and such an increase in need from the community, we are looking at a loss of upwards of $180,000 by the end of this month," explained Granados.

Granados says that on average they see anywhere from 40 to 60 new families a month in need of food assistance, but they have seen almost 400 new families in need over the last month.

"We've also had over 120 Financial Assistance Requests due to COVID-19 because of a reduction in work hours or loss of employment," adds Granados.

The global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, will be launching a special global day of unity known as #GivingTuesdayNow to take place on May 5, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Partners and donors of the Place of Forsyth have created a matching fund for Tuesday, where all donations received through the non-profit's giving link will be matched up to $13,200.

The Forsyth county organization has also re-opened its donation collection, as they hope to re-open its thrift store at the end of May. Staff will be accepting donations Monday - Saturday from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm.

You can also schedule a donation pickup by using this link.

Giving Tuesday will still have its regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020, #GivingTuesday, in addition to the May 5 giving day.

