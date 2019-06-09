FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County continues to lead in schools in development and new school construction. The district has opened nine schools in the past few years with plans to open up four more. That number far exceeding other school districts like Gwinnett County which has opened two since last year and Cobb County which has opened six in the last few years.

As a part of a 2018 school referendum residents voted on, Forsyth County is opening up one new high school, one middle school, and two elementary schools. While construction is already underway at East Forsyth High, Hendricks Middle and Poole’s Mill Elementary schools, the county has approved to purchase land for the final elementary school in the project.

At the August Board of Education, members approved a contract to purchase 42 acres of land on Castleberry Road, just north of Bethelview Road, for the future home of the county’s 23rd elementary school.

The school, which will be officially named later is projected to open August 2022 and is located to relieve overcrowding at Whitlow, Midway, Shiloh Point and Vickery Creek elementary schools.

Jennifer Caracciolo, Communications Director for Forsyth County Schools says the site has undergone battery tests and risk assessments required by the Georgie Department of Education.

"The next steps will be to actually purchase the land, and then we will come up with a sketch plat for the county, and hold public participation meetings," says Caracciolo.

The 23rd elementary school is projected to be open by 2022. Poole's Mill Elementary will be open in the fall of 2020, and Hendricks Middle and East Forsyth High will be open the following year.

