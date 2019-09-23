FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Graduation rates for 2018-2019 released by the Georgia Department of Education last week show that Forsyth County Schools has beat its county and state record for high school students graduating from school.

The rankings show that Forsyth has the highest graduation rate among metro-Atlanta county school districts and among large districts in Georgia with an almost 95 percent rating.

Forsyth County District Overall High School Graduation Rate

2018-19: 94.6%

2017-2018: 94.1%

2016-2017: 94.4%

The current state of Georgia graduation rate sits at 82 percent. All five high schools in Forsyth County were above the state graduation rate and exceeded 90 percent, with South Forsyth High School and Lambert High School both in the top 35 schools in Georgia.

Jennifer Caracciolo with the county says they attribute the high rankings to the county's ten-year commitment to "the child as an individual learner and focusing on college and career development within the district."

Caracciolo adds that they hope to continue the upward growth and have a 100 percent one day, "...it just takes one school at a time."

The state's high school graduation rate increased again in 2019, rising to 82 percent – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law.

Georgia’s graduation rate has increased by 12 percentage points since 2012, with steady increases each year.

In 2019, 71 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Twenty-four districts recorded rates at or above 95 percent.

