CUMMING, Ga. — After working in corporate America for most of her career, Marie Kirkpatrick says she never thought she'd be a children's book writer. But after rescuing her dog, Frankie, Kirkpatrick says she found her next act.

"My dog, Frankie was returned to the shelter several times because people said he was jumping or scary. His life story touched me very deeply. I kept seeing the “sad” commercials on television and was aware of the many pet adoption shelters. But, I felt something more had to be done. I thought what better way to do something then inform our youth...our future," says Kirkpatrick.

The author and dog mom says that Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, was returned many times to the shelter and that one wanted him because he was too active."They were too scary, but the truth was that Frankie was not scary he was the one that was scared."

Kirkpatrick wrote her first book, Frankie Finds His Family, in the spring of 2015 to teach children about the importance of pet rescue. "The thing that I wanted to do differently was to make pet adoption very positive to excite children about the idea of rescuing," says Kirkpatrick.

'Frankie the Dog' book series

The Frankie the Dog book series has grown since then with two more books: Frankie's Christmas Surprise & Frankie's Greatest Adventure, as well as, Frankie apparel and coloring books. And Kirkpatrick says another book is on its way, "I'm working on a Halloween book now and who knows what else we may do in the future."

