Free COVID-19 testing in Cumming on Friday

Georgia Highland Medical Services will offer drive thru testing event on July 10.

CUMMING, Ga. — Georgia Highland Medical Services, a medical provider in North Georgia, is offering free testing at their location in Cumming on July 10.

The testing site will operate as a drive-thru station from 8:15 am until noon on Friday at 475 Tribble Gap Road Cumming, Ga 30040. The center is asking all attendees to call ahead of time and make an appointment as spaces are limited. You can reach the Cumming location at 470-758-8415.

GHMS has five locations with two in Forsyth County and one in Bartow, Canton, Dawson. All locations offer general and specialized medical services with staff and providers focused on partnering with patients.

