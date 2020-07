Free testing will be done this Wednesday.

CUMMING, Ga. — District 2 Public Health is offering free COVID-19 screenings on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-through will be at Browns Bridge Church, which is located at 3860 Browns Bridge Road in Cumming.

To schedule an appointment, call 770-781-6900 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

