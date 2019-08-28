FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Army Corps of Engineers supplies children with complimentary life jackets at loaner stations located on 18 Lake Lanier beaches. Friends of Lake Lanier is working to stock up those stations to ensure every swimmer has a safe experience.
Life jacket donation sites are located at:
Lanier Project Management Office
1050 Buford Dam Rd
Buford, GA 30518
Bald Ridge Marina
1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd
Cumming, GA 30041
* Donation station located in Main Office
Gainesville Marina
2145 Dawsonville Hwy
Gainesville, GA 30504
Hideaway Bay Marina
6334 Mitchell St
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
* Donation stations located in Main Office and Fuel Dock
University Yacht Club
6700 Yacht Club Rd
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
Cash donations for the life jacket program can be made here. Friends of Lake Lanier also has an Amazon Smile account if you wish to purchase life jackets on Amazon. Visit smile.amazon.com for more information.
Life jackets can also be mailed to:
Lanier Project Management Office
1050 Buford Dam Rd
Buford, GA 30518
If you're interested in hosting a donation site, you can contact friendsoflakelanier@gmail.com.
