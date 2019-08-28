FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Army Corps of Engineers supplies children with complimentary life jackets at loaner stations located on 18 Lake Lanier beaches. Friends of Lake Lanier is working to stock up those stations to ensure every swimmer has a safe experience.

Life jacket donation sites are located at:

Lanier Project Management Office

1050 Buford Dam Rd

Buford, GA 30518

Bald Ridge Marina

1850 Bald Ridge Marina Rd

Cumming, GA 30041

* Donation station located in Main Office

Gainesville Marina

2145 Dawsonville Hwy

Gainesville, GA 30504

Hideaway Bay Marina

6334 Mitchell St

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

* Donation stations located in Main Office and Fuel Dock

University Yacht Club

6700 Yacht Club Rd

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Cash donations for the life jacket program can be made here. Friends of Lake Lanier also has an Amazon Smile account if you wish to purchase life jackets on Amazon. Visit smile.amazon.com for more information.

Life jackets can also be mailed to:

Lanier Project Management Office

1050 Buford Dam Rd

Buford, GA 30518

If you're interested in hosting a donation site, you can contact friendsoflakelanier@gmail.com.

