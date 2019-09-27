CUMMING, Ga. — Beekeepers are keeping busy in Cumming as they kick off their annual fall conference at the Lanier Technical Institute.

This year is the second year the show has been held in Forsyth County at Lanier Technical Institute. The conference began Friday, September 27th and will conclude Saturday, September 28.

One of the main features of the weekend is the honey show. The Georgia Beekeepers Associations prides itself on hosting one of the largest honey shows in the country boasting over 300 participants this year.

Categories included honey wax creations, honeycomb, liquid honey, and many other traditional forms of honey.

Brutz English with the Georgia Beekeeper Association says that the Georgia organization holds some of the highest standards for honey judging, "everything is about cleanliness...so we're tasting for strange or unusual flavors that are not meant to be there...we're looking at the jars for smudges and lent."

English says that you don't have to be a beekeeper to get involved with the organization, "it's only a $15 membership to become apart of the association and you can help save Georgia's honey bee with any donation...we also have a special 'Save the honey bees' license plate that residents can purchase through the Georgia Department of Transportation."

WXIA

The Georgia Beekeeper Association will hold their next show in the Spring at Augusta University from February 21 - 22.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER CUMMING STORIES:

Man's best friend gets five-star treatment at new pet spa

Cumming Library closing for renovations

Forsyth County non-profits and organizations come together for family welfare