FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When it comes to fundraisers, the sky’s the limit. Most of us have purchased everything from candy bars to magazines, benefiting local high school bands and your neighbor’s youth group. Georgia-based Super-Sod has been digging around for a new idea, and they recently started selling a new product – “Let’s Grow Together” kits.

“Our pilot school is a school of 500 elementary-age children,” Helen McGregor, the company’s community coordinator, said. “They sold 100 kits right off the bat and made over $800 for their school in that time.”

The kit consists of a packet of seeds (Buttercrunch lettuce), a bag of Soil3 humus compost, and a root pouch which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

“We were promoting the fundraising kit at trade shows and garden events, and people said ‘I just want to buy one.’ At that time, it was just for the fundraisers,” McGregor said. “And they said ‘can you put us on the mailing list and when you know there's a fundraiser, we can purchase one? Can we not just come to your store and buy one? We really like the idea.’ We thought about it and thought we can't really undercut the fundraiser and sell it for less. We can't just sell it for $20 and keep it all. So what if we do it as an in-store fundraiser and pick a charity that's close to everybody's hearts?”

Camp Twin Lakes was chosen as the beneficiary, and $5 from every purchase will be given to the organization which is designed for children and adults with disabilities and illnesses.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

***

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office teaches residents how to fight like girls

Cumming Cigar Company is up and rolling in historic gas station

Sunflower patch blooms a month early for photo shoots