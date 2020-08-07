New York bagels in Forsyth County

'Come nosh on a bigger, better New York style bagel' at Cumming's newest restaurant.

CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County's newest restaurant, The Bagel Hole, opened its doors two weeks ago. As their slogan, 'nosh on a bigger, better New York style bagel', indicates, the restaurant owners pride themselves on bringing their New York roots to the eatery.

The restaurant is located in a shopping center off Peachtree Parkway in Cumming, and is open every day of the week according to its website. The owners, Gary and Cathy Trentacosta opened the shop on June 22nd offering a variety of specialty bagels, sandwiches, and bakery items.

"Like many who grew up in the New York area, we know what makes a bagel special – quality ingredients creating distinct flavors served warm or toasted with your choice from a wide selection of handmade schmears", the Trentacostas wrote.

Following the first week of opening, Kathy posted a message of gratitude to the community, "Thank you!! Thank you!! The outpouring of support has made this an incredible opening week. We are very grateful and have loved meeting everyone."

The owners are currently hiring for short order and prep cooks, as well as part-time and full-time positions. You can apply for employment by emailing: gary@thebagelhole.com. The Bagel Hole is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 2 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm.

