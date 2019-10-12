CUMMING, Ga. — View dozens of nativity scenes from around the world in the heart of Cumming. The Nativities of the World Exhibit is on display from Dec. 10, 2019 - Jan. 6, 2020 at the Brannon-Heard House in conjunction with the Sawnee Associations of the Arts.

The collection features over 40 pieces including displays from Israel, Jerusalem, and even Guatemala. The nativities in the exhibit are made from a variety of materials including marble and wood.

Visitors can see the exhibit Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. The Brannon Heard House will be closed on Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Years Day. The building is located at 111 Pilgrim Road in Cumming.

