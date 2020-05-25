Halcyon continues to expand during pandemic

Never Enough Thyme opens over the weekend, and a wine boutique announces future opening.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Despite the recent economic impacts that the coronavirus has had on businesses across the country, the Halcyon development continues to expand its offerings. Over the weekend, Alpharetta-based Never Enough Thyme joined the popular lineup of restaurants at the mixed-use development.

The family-owned and operated gourmet restaurant opened its doors and patio on Saturday. The 3,500-square-foot space will offer takeout and limited seating options, as recommended by the state’s current capacity and health guidelines.

Never Enough Thyme is known for offering gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, and quiches. Within the restaurant at Halcyon, there will be two “Thyme To-Go” cases stocked with desserts, takeout dinners and other customer favorites. Customers can also grab beer, wine, frozen drinks, draft cocktails and nitro coffee beverages at the restaurant’s “Thyme To-Go” pickup window.

The new location will be located across from Cherry Street Brewpub and the Village Green, on the corner of the entrance to the parking deck and Town Square.

The developer of Halcyon, RocaPoint Partners also announced that a boutique wine shop, Rise & Wine, will be joining the mixed-use development.

The owners behind the 925-square-foot Rise & Wine say they plan to bring a sophisticated shopping experience with a large selection of wines from around the world. While an opening date has not yet been set, the shop is targeting this year.



Owned by husband-and-wife team Parimal and Vruti Patel, Rise & Wine will a wine market, situated between fashion boutiques Willow Jane and Lizard Thicket, overlooking Halcyon’s Village Green. The shop will offer a handpicked selection of labels from all around the world as well as smaller, local wineries from Georgia.

“My wife and I have been hoping to open our first wine shop together for some time now, and the opportunity to do so at Halcyon — in our own backyard of Forsyth County — is a dream come true,” said Parimal Patel. “Halcyon is a place where neighbors, coworkers, and families come together to connect and relax, and we think there’s no better way to do that than over a shared bottle of wine.”

“While this year has brought unforeseen challenges to people across the world, we’re inspired by the innovative ways Halcyon’s restaurants and retailers are quickly adapting to stay healthy and continue serving Forsyth County through online sales, curbside pickup, delivery and safe shopping experiences,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint. “We are more grateful than ever to know Halcyon is a part of a strong community, and we remain optimistic that Halcyon’s small businesses, including new addition Rise & Wine, have a bright future here.”

Rise & Wine brings Halcyon’s roster of food and beverage tenants to 20 total concepts. In addition to Rise & Wine, Salata Salad Kitchen and two Halcyon Market Hall stalls, Frenchie’s Royal House of Frites & Meats and Holmes Slice are also aiming to open this year.

