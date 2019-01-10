DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Two teenagers have been arrested in Dawson County, charged with helping hide Hannah Bender's body.

Bender was the missing Lumpkin County woman whose body was believed to be found in a shallow grave in Forsyth County last week.

Isaac Huff, 18, was arrested Monday, September 30. Dylan Reid, 19, was arrested Tuesday, October 1. Both were charged with concealing a dead body. Reid was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Police are still searching for Austin Stryker, the man believed to have killed Hannah Bender.

US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to Stryker's arrest.

Stryker was last seen in Clay County, West Virginia with Jerry Harper, 78, on September 23.

Harper was arrested in Dawson County last Friday.

He had previously described as a person of interest in the case. Harper had warrants for his arrest on tampering with evidence and concealing a dead body issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 26.

When Harper and Stryker were seen together in West Virginia, they were in a white Ford Explorer, according to authorities.

