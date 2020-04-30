Here is which parks will be open Friday in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation prepares to open several areas with strict guidelines.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Parks & Recreation will reopen various facilities to residents on May 1, after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus.

“We are pleased to be able to open these facilities to the public,” said Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “Residents are encouraged to continue to follow CDC Guidelines for Visiting Recreational Areas when visiting a Forsyth County park.”

The areas that will reopen in Forsyth County include:

Athletic Fields (no organized play)

Tennis Courts

Outdoor Basketball Courts (shooting hoops only, no games)

Track & Field at Fowler Park

Shady Grove Campground (limited RV and glamping usage only)

Restrooms (one central restroom per park

Restroom at Big Creek Greenway Bethelview Trailhead

Picnic Pavilions (non-reservation, less than 10 people)

According to the county's press release, Campers and staff at Shady Grove Campground are required to follow social distancing and gathering guidelines as recommended by the CDC. Other measures include contactless check-in, amenity closures including wash houses, playground, tent sites and group sites/pavilions. A full list of guidelines for Shady Grove's reopening can be found here.

The following facilities will remain closed until further notice:

Playgrounds

Dog Parks

Skate Park

Central Park Recreation Center (2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming)

Fowler Park Recreation Center (4110 Carolene Way, Cumming)

Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center (810 Nichols Road, Suwanee)

Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center (4075 Spot Road, Cumming)

You can find more information regarding Forsyth County’s response to COVID-19 and Parks & Recreation facility closures here.

