CUMMING, Ga. — His Rock Music faced devastation going into the New Year after losing thousands of dollars in inventory following a fire. But now, with the help of the community, the beloved record shop is turning the next page.

The record shop can now be found on the 2nd top floor of Ponce De Leon Music Center at 1060 Dahlonega Hwy. His Rock Music's new home was offered rent-free by the owners of the center.

His Rock Music's new home

One of the shop owners, Kathy Hines, says that the music community is very tight-knit in Cumming, "When we heard about the fire...it hurt our heart. It hurt our soul...we just wanted to do something to get him back on his feet.”

Ponce De Leon Music Center welcomed His Rock Music owner, Bob Johnson into the space last week. Johnson says all of his current inventory is strictly donations.

"I've had about 500 records donated so far, and I continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity in our community," adds Johnson.

A benefit concert to raise funds for the shop will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3 pm to 10:30 pm at Ponce De Leon Music Center. There will be live music, a silent auction, and tarot card readings. For more information on tickets, click here.

His Rock Music was about to open its doors at 318 Dahlonega Street in late January. Johnson did not have insurance yet when the building caught fire on Jan. 3.

