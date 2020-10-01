CUMMING, Ga. — Local bands are now coming together to rock out and rally around a beloved record shop.

A benefit concert is now in the works to help His Rock Music following a fire last Friday that destroyed the shop's entire inventory. Several supporters of the music score are organizing the Feb 8th concert that will be held at the Ponce De Leon Music Center in Cumming off 1060 Dahlonega Highway.

Lead concert coordinator and former His Rock Music performer, Rachael Nintzel said the studio has impacted so many people in the Atlanta music scene, “It’s more than just a central part of Cumming. Like yes, it’s a staple in Cumming, Georgia. But in the Atlanta and Georgia music scene, it’s where many bands got their start.

"God called on me and said you need to do something. And the first thing that popped into my head was a benefit concert. There’s no better way to serve someone that has given us a space to hone on our talents than to showcase those talents," adds Nintzel.

The concert begins at 3 pm and will go until 10 pm. Admission is $20 and if you bring longer length vinyls or record donations, you will receive $2 off of the ticket price. The lineup will include 12 acts with 9 confirmed so far:

The music store was set to re-open later this month at 318 Dahlonega Highway after moving from its former residence on Merchants Square. The 3,000 square foot building went up in flames on Jan. 3 just before 5 am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

