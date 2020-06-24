Suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run arrested

38-year-old Katie Pancione has been charged in the June 16 death of a Forsyth County teen.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has arrested the suspected driver of a hit-and-run last week that left a teen dead and a man injured.

38-year-old Katie Pancione of Milton was behind the wheel of a white Lexus that lost control on Kelly Mill Road on June 16, according to the sheriff's office. 13-year-old Leonardo Camacho was severely injured in the incident, and his father received minor injuries trying to save the boy.

Leonardo Camacho died of his injuries on Sunday.

Pancione is being charged with DUI, Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death, Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Too Fast for Conditions and Failure to Maintain Lane. She is being held in Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

