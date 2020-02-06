Home décor, unique gifts and design shop expands in Forsyth County

The Gibson Co. opens second location at Halcyon

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Home décor, unique gifts and design shop, The Gibson Co. has announced that it will be expanding to Halcyon in June.

While the existing location in Cumming focuses mostly on gifts, The Gibson Co. is bringing an exclusive shopping experience to Halcyon, according to their press release. The Halcyon store will also focus more on home décor, with an in-house consultation and interior design wing.

“We are excited to continue supporting local artists and makers across the state while having the opportunity to engage with new clientele at Halcyon,” said Clarissa Gibson, owner and founder of The Gibson Co. “We hope our passion for design and love for people will create a unique shopping and consultation experience for guests.”

The Gibson Co. opened its first location in 2016 in Cumming at the Collections of Forsyth. The family-owned business focuses on showcasing local artists from around Georgia. In addition to expanding their clientele at Halcyon, The Gibson Co. hopes to host pop-up shows, featuring artists and jewelers, as well as donation drives to benefit those in need within the community.

“Throughout the past few months, the world has experienced tremendous uncertainty, but we have also witnessed the power of community support toward locally owned businesses, especially at Halcyon,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “As we continue seeking offerings that best resonate with our guests, we are looking forward to adding The Gibson Co. to our unmatched lineup of local tenants.”

The Gibson Co. will be located across from Cherry Street Brewpub and adjacent to the Village Green. In addition to in-store shopping, orders can also be placed online with the option to pick up at Halcyon. The store employees will sanitize after every transaction to keep the store clean for customers. Face masks will also be available for purchase.

