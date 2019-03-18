CUMMING, Ga. — It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it – cleaning out the garbage can. Most neighborhoods offer trash pickup, but the trash collectors don’t exactly clean your trash can. They just empty it. That’s where Michael Walker comes in. He’s the owner of Spiffy Bin, a new service being offered in Cumming, Suwanee, Johns Creek, and Alpharetta.

“It's a good service for cleanliness as well as health and safety,” Walker said. “Our business model is to get it clean for you and keep it clean for you.”

Using a specialized truck, Walker comes through after the garbage has been picked up and cleans and sanitizes the trash can.

“We have up here Italian wine barrel cleaning heads. They're actually made in Italy. I think they're about $4,000 a piece or something like that,” he said. “We run water at 190 degrees high pressure through those spinning heads.”

Walker says the truck holds 525 gallons of fresh water, nearly all of which is reclaimed, then properly disposed of. The services are offered monthly, every other month, or quarterly.

“What's great is the software system I use will notify the client with an email, and the morning of, it notifies them with a text message,” Walker said.

Surface cleaning for driveways, patios, etc. is also offered to those who utilize Walker’s services.



“We’ve got a walk-behind unit that will use the same process to spray everything down with the high-pressure and then make sure that all looks good too,” he said.

