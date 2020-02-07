How to support Black-owned businesses in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — According to a recent study by Zippia, a job board website, Georgia was ranked the second most supportive state for Black-owned businesses in the country. According to the study, there are 8,900 Black-owned businesses in Georgia.
The study looked at the number of Black-owned businesses per capita, the number of people employed by Black-owned businesses, the percent of Black residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the percent of Black workers in management and business.
Social media posts listing local Black-owned businesses have been circulating in communities in light of recent conversations regarding race. Below is a similiar post that has been making its way through Forsyth County social media groups:
- Popbar Alpharetta -- Popsicle shop
- Geaux Bikes Forsyth County -- Bike-share program
- Special Event Factory -- Florist
- Gleaming Event Hall -- Event venue
- Lorio's Wings-N-Things -- Restaurant
- Akilah Clarke-delgadillo -- Realtor
- Hollywood Lash and Beauty Bar, LLC - Beauty
- Morris Fitness Wrestling -- Fitness
- Power Performance and Fitness -- Fitness
- My H.E.A.L.T.H. Kick -- Fitness
- Anytime Fitness N Cumming -- Fitness
- CafeNoms -- Bakery
- Kingdom Destinations-Nakia Cole -- Travel agency
- Kingdom Kuts -- Hair salon
- CF Professional Translations, LLC -- Translation service
- Canari Craft Corner -- Home-based gift customization
- Auntie Kim’s Pound Cakes -- bakery
- Cornelius Fisher -- Insurance agent
- CrossFit Ecstatic -- Fitness
- Flow Inspirations -- Decor
- Princess Glam Shop of Paparazzi with Princess & Stan Carter -- Jewelry
- Bbqhaven Haven -- Restaurant
- MA Towing -- Two truck service
- The Vacuum Doctor -- Vacuum sales and service
- Paint Fancy -- Face and body painting
- North Atlanta Concierge Doula Services -- Birth doula
- impeccablecleaningatl.com -- Cleaning services
- Three Little Teepees -- Teepee party service
Know of a Black-owned businesses in Forsyth County not listed above? Let us know by sending a message to the our Facebook page.
