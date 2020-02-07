How to support Black-owned businesses in Forsyth County

Social media post circulates listing Black-owned businesses throughout the county.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — According to a recent study by Zippia, a job board website, Georgia was ranked the second most supportive state for Black-owned businesses in the country. According to the study, there are 8,900 Black-owned businesses in Georgia.

The study looked at the number of Black-owned businesses per capita, the number of people employed by Black-owned businesses, the percent of Black residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the percent of Black workers in management and business.

Social media posts listing local Black-owned businesses have been circulating in communities in light of recent conversations regarding race. Below is a similiar post that has been making its way through Forsyth County social media groups:

Know of a Black-owned businesses in Forsyth County not listed above? Let us know by sending a message to the our Facebook page.