CUMMING, Ga. — Temperatures are on the rise, and pool season is right around the corner. If you haven’t already done so, this is a great time of year to start dieting. Workers at Circle A Farms say they have a line of products that can help.

“My background is in dietetics, so I was really drawn to this product and the fact that it was so nutritious,” co-owner Cheryl Howlin said. “When you're having greens that are so nutritious, you're actually getting what you think you're getting, and it does fortify your body, and it does make you feel a whole lot better.”

Circle A Farms was started in 2012, and the business currently grows 45,000 heads of lettuce using a hydroponic system.

“All of our nutrients are derived from natural sources,” Howlin said. “There’s 14 of them. Every day we have the ability to monitor the water for pH, for temperature, and electrical conductivity which talks a little bit about how much nutrients are in the water. So we keep a very precise. It's monitored 24 hours a day.”

The lettuce product line includes kale, microgreens, basil, bib, Tropicana, romaine, and a spring mix. You will pay a little more for the locally sourced products, but Howlin says you get what you pay for.

“In the grocery store, a lot of those sources are 10 days old by the time it gets to the grocery store. A lot of them are coming from across the borders that have absolutely no water regulation. They're about $0.89 an ounce, and here we’re $1 an ounce,” Howlin said. “For what you're getting, it's a whole lot better but we're very competitive, because we want to be straight to the consumer. I want to make it affordable that they can have nutritious greens and feed them to their family.”

Circle A Farms also offers home delivery. To learn more, check out their website.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.