Interactive art mural inspired by local students set to come to Halcyon

“Together in Harmony” announced as the winning design of Halcyon’s 2020 Student Art Wall Challenge.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An interactive art mural is in the works for Halcyon, the mixed-use village connected to the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County.

The mural will be inspired by a submission from Maryann Garrido, a rising senior at Alliance Academy for Innovation in Cumming. The local student presented her design to the judges of the Halcyon’s 2020 Student Art Wall Challenge. In her submission titled “Together in Harmony,” Garrido wrote her design portrays “nature's music along with the live music families enjoy on Halcyon’s Village Green.”



“Halcyon is a creative and inspiring community that bonds friends and families together,” Garrido said. “I wanted to create a design where people could make and cherish memories when visiting Halcyon, and I’m excited to be able to represent my Latino community through my art. I hope visitors, old and new, are inspired to take photos with this symbolic portrait behind them.”

Slated for completion during the week of June 15 (weather permitting), local artist Meg Mitchell of Everlong Creative is bringing the mural to life with the addition of a 3D bench, creating the illusion of a swing among the interactive mural. Located on a wall adjacent to Kilwins, the mural will span more than 8 feet tall and 29 feet wide.



Earlier this year, the mixed-use development held an open call for original art submissions from Forsyth County students, ages kindergarten to grade 12, illustrating their answer to the question: “What does Halcyon mean to you?” Nearly 40 students submitted entries and Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer for Halcyon, evaluated each based on artistic ability, creativity and how the design represents both Halcyon as well as the greater Forsyth County community.

“Halcyon is a peaceful place where neighbors come together in harmony with each other and the great outdoors, and we felt those values are beautifully reflected in Maryann’s design,” said Mays. “From the recently completed connection to the Big Creek Greenway to the launch of Halcyon Farmers Market, Halcyon remains dedicated to expanding offerings that lift up our community during these trying times. We chose this mural to honor that lasting commitment, while also creating a cheerful background for people to capture and share memories.”

To celebrate the work of aspiring student artists in the community, Halcyon also plans to showcase additional submissions to the 2020 Student Art Wall Challenge on the TV monitors in the Halcyon’s Market Hall throughout the summer. To say “thank you” to all the students who participated in the challenge, Halcyon is treating each to a free pop from Popbar.

