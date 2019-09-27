DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — One of the suspects in the Hannah Bender murder investigation was arrested on the same day a second suspect was scheduled to appear in court for the first time.
Jerry Harper, 78, was arrested by Dawson County Sheriff's deputies on Sept. 27. Harper had been a person of interest in the murder of Hannah Bender, a Lumpkin County woman reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Austin Stryker, who is wanted for Hannah Bender's murder, is still at-large.
Before his arrest, Harper was last seen in Clay County, West Virginia, with Stryker in a white Ford Explorer.
Harper was seen at around 1:30 pm in Dawson County in the Ford that authorities were looking for, according to Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.
Police found Bender's body in a shallow grave in Forsyth County on Wednesday, days after she was reported missing. She was identified by tattoos and markings on her body, but a full confirmation will come with an autopsy.
On Wednesday, Elizabeth Donaldson, who was in a relationship with Stryker, had her first court appearance in Dawson County, on charges of tampering with evidence.
Her bond was set at $5,000.
On Thursday, US Marshals offered a $5,000 award for information that leads to the arrest of Stryker. He is considered armed and dangerous.
