FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 1968 Volkswagen truck began cruising from local shopping centers to coffee shops while slinging flowers and servicing customers in the fall of 2018.

JJ's Flower Truck which is named after Jaxon Jones, the golden doodle often seen in the passenger seat, has instantly become iconic in Forsyth County.

WXIA

The lady behind the wheel, Sarah Donjuan, said she started selling flowers as a side business.

"I had just graduated college," she said. "I was working a flexible job and looking for something fun to do on the side."

"Before long, I had a truck on its way from Beverly Hills, a business license, an LLC, and an opening day on my calendar," she added.

The flower enthusiast sold her first flower on Sept. 13, 2018. Within 8 months, the truck traveled from Forsyth County to it's new home at Ponce City Market. JJ's Flower Shop opened its doors in August.

JJ's Flower Truck

"I am thrilled to say that the community has received us so well and we're on our way to becoming a quarter-of-a-million-dollar business this year," Donjuan said.

The 25-year-old said her flower shop offers a more unique experience than the typical floral store front.

"We offer fresh flowers priced by the stem for guests to build their own bouquet," she said. "We also offer pre-arranged bouquets, floral workshops, and truck rental services."

The storefront can be found inside Ponce City Market on the first floor neighboring Quick Quick and Hop’s Chicken. JJ's Flower Truck, where it all began, can be spotted outside the food court.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

34-foot tall, 2,000-pound Christmas tree arrives at the Biltmore House for the holidays

‘Create yourself a great day’ | Hapeville artist spreads love with his art