Lanier Technical College nationally recognized for medical program

Lanier Technical College’s Medical Assisting Program is recognized as being one of the best values in the nation.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Medical Assisting Program offered at the Forsyth County campus for Lanier Technical College was recently named one of the very best values in the nation at both the diploma and associate degree levels for 2020.

Online Medical Assistant Programs, a national organization, recognized Lanier Tech’s MA Program for its quality of staff and assets.

When Jennifer Williams, MS, CMA (AAMA), Program Director of Medical Assisting Program Director, learned of the award, she noted, “This recognition shows what high-quality instructors, labs, and resources we have at LTC to help educate and train our MAs that are very skilled when they enter the workforce right after graduation!

Carly Pierce, Managing Editor of OnlineMedicalAssistantProgram.Net, said “We evaluated programs around the nation to find exceptional programs that provide the best of the best in education at a reasonable price. We created this list to help potential students find objective information and bring recognition to top-quality programs, such as yours.”

The only other program in the state to be recognized by the national organization was Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome.

The awarded online program is also offered at the Hall and Barrow campus. You can learn more about Lanier Tech’s Medical Assisting Program here.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.