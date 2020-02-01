The Forsyth County Public Library offers a wide variety of programs for children and adults at each of its branches. One of those programs is known as “Knitting and Crocheting for Charity.” It’s offered twice a month at the Sharon Forks branch.

“We had a staff member, Mary Ann, who retired at the end of 2019, and it was her brain child,” Meredith Causey, information services supervisor, said. “She is a knitter and crocheter, and she really wanted to give back to her community. She asked if we could, instead of just having a ‘learn to knit program,’ that established knitters and crocheters could come, could get help if they needed it, and then it's more of a social group but they give back to the community.”

Causey said the group, which started meeting a little more than a year ago, makes things like hats, gloves, and scarves, then donates them to local charities.

WXIA

“We recently knitted some red, white, and blue scarves and hats, and we gave them to our veterans at the VFW in Cumming,” Causey said. “They distributed some during their Veterans Day parade. We’ve given to Shine His Light Ministry which gives scarves and hats to homeless people. One of the rotary clubs here in Forsyth did a drive for homeless vets as well, and we donated scarves and hats for them. We gave knitted gloves to Northside Forsyth Hospital for the chemotherapy patients there. We've also given scarves and hats to expecting mothers through the Whispering Hope Foundation here in Forsyth County.”

WXIA

She said there are about 15 woman that come to knit and crochet on a regular basis, but more people are always welcome.

WXIA

“It's wonderful to see the projects that they work on,” Causey said. “They share patterns, and it's just a wonderful way to give back to your community. We have not had men, but we would love to have men. So you're more than welcome to come.”

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Local artist profile: Jim Duffy brings artist's touch to canvas - and wood

Tenant charged $13,000 on dead woman's credit card, police say

Local Jeep group delivers cookies to firefighters