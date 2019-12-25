Local Jeep group delivers cookies to firefighters

CUMMING, Ga. — Not everyone has the luxury of getting off work for Christmas Eve, much less Christmas day. For example, first responders are still working regular shifts to make sure everyone stays safe. All the while, a group of local Jeep enthusiasts, known as FOCO Jeepers, are spreading Christmas cheer to many of those first responders.

“It started six years ago when me and my family, we would deliver cookies to the fire station on Christmas Eve,” Brianna Daniel said. “Then, we joined up with FOCO Jeepers and we decided to incorporate the Jeep group.”

She says it started with about eight jeeps hand-delivering a few dozen cookies. Now in its fifth consecutive year, more than 30 jeeps are used to deliver well over 100 dozen cookies. Everything begins early on Christmas Eve when the group meets at Buffalo’s in Cumming. They divide up all the cookies, then send teams of people in different directions to make sure each of the fire stations gets the special delivery.

“It's just grown into something really big,” Erik Ehlers, general manager of Buffalo's, said. “It's great to see all the firefighters. We appreciate them.”

“They always look forward to us coming at Christmas,” Billy Moore, founder of FOCO Jeepers, said. “They are working today. They actually would come rescue us if we needed them.”

Daniel says the event continues to grow in popularity, and everyone loves participating.

“They don't get to be with their family on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, so it's like us bringing our family to them to let them know that we're thinking of them,” she said. “They love it. Now, they look forward to us every year. They know we're coming. They fight over who is going to be on the Christmas Eve shift and who's going to have leftovers the day after.”

