CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County “Relay For Life” is less than a month away which means many of the local partners are kicking efforts into high gear, trying to raise as much money as possible. Los Rios is making it easy for customers to contribute. Dine in on a Wednesday, and a portion of the proceeds will be used for next month’s event.

Luis Delgado works for the restaurant’s marketing team and says Los Rios is always looking for new charitable causes.

“We feel that it is a good way of collaborating and giving back to the community after so many years of success and support from the Forsyth County community,” Delgado said. “We feel the best way to give back is to support the community and the nonprofit organizations.”

Eating at Los Rios on Wednesday is not the only way to support the cause. You can make a contribution any day of the week.

“We want to be able to help as many people as possible. Our goal for this year is to raise $20,000.” Delgado said. “People can help with $1, $5, $20. There are some people here who have given $150 as a donation and we're very thankful for that.”

Forsyth County’s Relay For Life is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. To learn more about the annual event, check out the official website.

