Lou Sobh Kia in Cumming will draw the name of a local high school senior, and the winner gets a 2021 Kia Seltos.

Graduating high school seniors in North Georgia, pay attention! You could win a brand new Kia Seltos, and all you have to do is enter the contest online. According to the contest rules, eligible applicants include 2020 graduating seniors from Forsyth, Dawson, and Hall Counties, as well as North Gwinnett High School, Lanier High School, Duluth High School, and Peachtree Ridge High School.

“We’re proud to have supported the schools of North Georgia for the last 30 years,” Michael Sobh, General Manager of the dealership, said. “We feel that now, more than ever, is a great time to raise the spirits of these students and provide a “silver lining” in what has been a very challenging year.”

There are two ways to enter the contest – either by liking the Lou Sobh Kia Facebook page, then commenting on the “Silver Lining” post, or by liking the Lou Sobh Kia Instagram page, then commenting on the “Silver Lining” post.

According to the release, the 2021 KIA Seltos will be presented in person to the winning high school senior at 4 p.m. on June 12 at Lou Sobh KIA, located at 1135 Buford Rd, Cumming.

According to the official rules on the company website, the giveaway began Wednesday, May 13, 2020 and ends on or about Friday, June 5, 2020.

For more details, CLICK HERE.

