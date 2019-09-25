CUMMING, Ga. — From blueberry facials to paw-fectly polished fingernails, your furry family member can experience true luxury at PetSuites Atlanta in Cumming.

The pet boarding, daycare, and grooming facility held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 25 at its location on Front Nine Drive. Members from the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to welcome the newest business to the area.

The facility is over 20,000 square feet and includes two pet-friendly pools, an indoor playground for both small and large dogs, cat condominiums and dog townhomes for boarding which include toddler size beds and televisions.

PetSuites Atlanta also offers a large menu of spa services including deluxe de-shedding treatments, luxurious comb-outs, and even hair dying services.

Michelle Bramblett with PetSuites Atlanta in Cumming says that what makes them so different is the training their staff has to provide each animal with an elevated experience, "we have puppy preschool where dogs between the ages of 3 and 6 months old learn basic manners and social skills."

Bramblett says they also take dogs that don't play well with others and have individual play areas that provide those animals with a stress-free environment and mental stimulation.

PetSuites Atlanta in Cumming is apart of the PetSuites franchise which operates in 22 locations in 11 states. Cumming is their third location in Georgia, with locations in Johns Creek and Lawrenceville on the way, according to the company's website.

