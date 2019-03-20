FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man has been arrested for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog.

Carlos Garcia-Lopez, was arrested Saturday. He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Police say the victim, Lam Hoang, called 911 after entering his home on the 5000 block of Sunset Trail with his fiancé to find his mini pincher mix dog laying upstairs unresponsive in a pool of blood.

Once authorities arrived, Hoang showed police to the backyard where a trail of blood where the dog was possibly shot could be found. The trail continued through the doggy door that was used for entry and exit, up the stairs of the home from where the dog was found.

Mr. Hoang stated that he didn’t believe he had any problems with neighbors and he didn’t know who would want to purposely harm his pet. Based on the location of blood, the detective contacted the residents at the home on the opposite side of Mr. Hoang’s backyard.

Upon interviewing the homeowner, Garcia-Lopez was placed under arrest after admitting to shooting the dog, due to excessive barking. Garcia-Lopez stated he was attempting to scare the dog by shooting the fence with a pellet gun but ended up striking and killing the dog instead. Mr. Garcia-Lopez further stated that he had been experiencing issues with stray dogs coming in and out of his backyard.

The pellet gun and a box of lead bullets were confiscated as evidence while detectives await official necropsy report. The suspect was taken into custody at Forsyth County Jail on Saturday and later released after making his $5,610 bail just hours later.

