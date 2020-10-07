Man runs from deputies during traffic stop

A suspect is still at large after fleeing from Forsyth County deputies during a traffic stop late last night.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is still on the run after taking off from a traffic stop in Forsyth County on Wednesday.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop after noticing the driver was not maintaining their lane or wearing a seat belt. FCSO Spokesperson Stacie Miller said the deputy pulled over the vehicle just after 11:20 pm on A.T. Moore Rd. When the deputy made contact with the driver he immediately smelled the odor of alcohol and suspected the driver was impaired.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle for further investigation but the driver fled the scene. The suspect crashed into a tree on Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County and ran from the crash. The suspect has not yet been found. arrested. No other information about the driver has been released.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.