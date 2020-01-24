CUMMING, Ga. — Rated number #2 deli in Georgia according to their website, Marie's Italian Deli has been winning awards and new customers since it opened in Cumming in 2012. And now the Italian restaurant is expanding to create more room for its dedicated customer base.

The restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 3 to complete the work on their expansion. The deli will be expanding seating and their bar area into the vacant room to the left of their current business. The business announced its expansion plans last year.

Marie's Italian Deli, who were avid supporters of the last year's brunch bill have plans to expand their wine and beer menu with the addition of 10 draft selections.

