CUMMING, Ga. — 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill is just eight weeks into her new title and already working to change the mindset of Forsyth County students. The Canton native visited DeSana Middle School on Tuesday, August 21st to encourage students to use their phones less, communicate more, and work on themselves while inspiring others.

Hill addressed a gymnasium full of hundreds of middle school students with opera and words of wisdom. The Reinhardt University senior is majoring in opera and excited to use her Miss Georgia platform to advocate for the state’s foster youth program. Hill says she gained a passion for foster care after volunteering with the North Georgia Angel house, a home for women and girls in foster care. Her social impact initiative, or platform, is called “Flip the Script on Foster Care” which addresses the need for homes and mentoring of foster children.

WXIA

The 20-year-old won first place in the interview, talent, and on-stage question categories in the Miss Georgia competition. Her talent is opera singing, which she hopes to turn into a professional career after she graduates from college. As a part of her winnings, Hill earned a $15,000 scholarship and a one year free lease on a vehicle.

Hill says she didn’t get into pageants until recently when she was performing at a singing competition and encouraged by attendees to do the Miss Cobb County pageant. The 2019 Miss Georgia says this is why she encourages young girls to always try something knew, “if I hadn’t stepped out of my comfort zone, I would never have gotten the chance to have a free college education and the opportunity to advocate for foster care around the country.”

Hill will compete in the Miss America competition on December 19th. The pageant will air on 11Alive from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM.

