Moms day off: relax, sip, shop, play and practice self-care while physically distancing

Halcyon hosts Moms Day Off on Aug. 20 to say "thank you" for all that you do.

CUMMING, Ga. — Halcyon is calling all Moms — or any parents in need of a day off — to Forsyth County! The mixed-use development is inviting moms to sip, shop, play and practice self-care while physically distancing at their outdoor-centric community.

The special event will be held on Aug. 20. with various events throughout the day for moms to pick and choose from. A “Moms & Mimosas” session will be held from from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and/or the “Moms & Margaritas” session from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are limited and must be purchased online in advance for $10 per person.

Each ticket provides participants with exclusive discounts and offers from Halcyon’s boutique retailers and restaurants, as well as access to free activities ranging from mixology and wine tasting classes to a flower bar, Pilates classes, HydraFacial beauty treatments, home styling workshops with The Gibson Co. and more. An optional craft class with Pine & Pigment will require an additional cost.

Multiple activities will be offered simultaneously across the property during each session, with ample time for guests to take turns trying each and visiting shops while also spreading out and maintaining health guidelines. A complete schedule of events will be available on Aug. 17 as well as the opportunity for guests to sign up for any indoor activities in advance. Follow Halcyon’s “Moms Day Off” event page on Facebook here for more information and updates.

Halcyon will donate 100% of ticket sales to Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization dedicated to serving local families experiencing homelessness.