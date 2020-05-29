More than 26,000 unemployment claims were filed last month in Forsyth County

County leader say it's a shock to see the numbers in black and white.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Labor recently released the latest unemployment numbers showing a statewide increase from 342,601 to 581,820 filed claims. In Forsyth County, claims went up by almost 21,000 since last month.

According to Forsyth County Commission Chairman Laura Semanson, the substantial increase in claims filed from March to April had a great deal to do with the shut down not being in place yet.

"Closures started happening at the end of March and then it really set in once we got into April. So we definitely expected these numbers, but it's still kind of shocking to see them in black and white," explained Semanson.

In March, Forsyth County saw just over 5,000 claims filed and the April pre-preliminary totals were 26, 541.

"This is one of the highest unemployment rates our county has ever seen," added Semanson.

According to Semanson, the county saw an all-time record low for their unemployment rate last year. The chairwoman added that they are expecting to see a decrease in claims for May, as more businesses re-open and "get back to normal".

The state's numbers for April represent the highest one-month recorded increase and also the highest total unemployment on record. Georgia's April 2020 number of unemployed is more than 80,000 higher than the height of the Great Recession of 2009-2010.

"This is the highest unemployment rate on record, eclipsing the previous high of 10.6 percent that occurred in December 2010," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "However, the cause of this high unemployment rate differs greatly from that of the previous record, and I have no doubt that we will recover just as quickly and get back to our record lows once again."

The GDOL is also continuing to work with employers to get Georgians back to work. Employers have been contacting the GDOL with job opportunities that are critical during this crisis - some in the workplace and others that can be done from home. Today, over 97,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The GDOL offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume, and assisting with other reemployment needs.

Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency's webpage at dol.georgia.gov.

Want more Forsyth County news? Like us on Facebook.