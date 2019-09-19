CUMMING, Ga. — Halcyon was the place to be on Wednesday, as the sound of live music and the smell of fresh food filled the air.

“It's been a few years coming,” Phil Mays, principal with RocaPoint partners, said. “It's a vision we had a little over three years ago when we bought this property which was mostly vacant.”

Less-than-ideal weather in early 2018 caused major setbacks for the construction of Halcyon which was originally slated to open in the spring. But better late than never. Some aspects of the mixed-use development are still not open, but Mays says it’s just part of the process.

“In about another week, on the 27th, CMX CineBistro theater will open, as well as some additional restaurants and shops,” he said. “And we will continue to get everyone open over the next few weeks.”

One of the most anticipated features and one that sets Halcyon apart from other mixed-use developments is it’s close proximity to the Big Creek Greenway.

“We are actually the trailhead of the greenway,” Mays said. “So that will be finished in the next week to two weeks, but the greenway actually terminates into Halcyon.”

For more information, click here.

Want more Cumming news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Halcyon opening first tenants at mixed-use soon

Halcyon showcases women-owned businesses

Growth along McFarland Parkway causes concern