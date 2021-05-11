Mother's Day dinner interrupted by fire at popular Forsyth County restaurant

A fire spokesperson said the restaurant was fully occupied when alarms began going off.

CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities say several dozens of people, including patrons and employees, had to evacuate from a popular Korean restaurant on Mother's Day, after an outside fire.

Forsyth County Division Fire Chief Jason Shivers said damage was significantly limited thanks to all systems working properly and keeping an external fire at Q Korean Steakhouse from causing any significant damage inside.

Those systems included smoke alarms and the sprinkler system which both activated around 6:45 p.m. when the fire started.

However, they also included a third element - an off-duty Alpharetta firefighter who immediately used three dry chemical fire extinguishers to help control the flames until local crews could arrive.