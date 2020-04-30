National guard to host another COVID-19 test site in Cumming this weekend

Covid-19 testing happening May 2nd at City of Cumming Aquatic Center.

CUMMING, Ga. — According to the Cumming Police Department, the turnout was so high for the free Covid-19 testing last weekend that the National Guard will be doing it again this coming Saturday.

The test site will be held in the parking lot of the City of Cumming Aquatic Center on Saturday at 10 am. Testing is free and will be limited to the first 100 participants.

The testing is part of an increased effort from Georgia National Guardsmen to help the Department of Public Health (DPH). More than 200 members of the Georgia National Guard are helping test 1,500 people a day, using 10 mobile “strike teams” deployed to hot spots in the state.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.