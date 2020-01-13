FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With a flash flood watch in effect until Wednesday morning, Forsyth County's Greenway could see additional flooding in the next few days.

The 11-mile trail spanning along Big Creek experienced spots of flooding and storm debris over the weekend.

According to 11 Alive meteorologist, Chris Holcomb, more rain is on the way, "The ground is pretty saturated. Any additional rain will add to runoff to creeks, streams and low-lying areas. Watch for rising water if you are in a flood-prone area."

Forsyth County officials say no portions of the trail are currently closed off, and that they have not received any reports of serious damage. However, they are advising those that use the trail to watch out for standing water in low areas.

Officials also add that if flooding does carry debris, they will clear it as soon as possible. If you see any significant flooding or damage, you are asked to contact the county here.

