CUMMING, Ga. — Northside Hospital Forsyth is moving forward with its plans for expansion, submitting an application to add dozens of inpatient beds.

Last week, the hospital filed a Certificate of Need (CON) application to construct a two-story vertical addition to the surgery tower. The construction would include 43 additional inpatient medical/surgical beds.

According to hospital staff, the proposed project is in response to continued population growth in Forsyth County and "the increasing number of patients using the hospital and the state's forecast bed need by 2024."

A previous CON application was filed on Nov. 26 proposing the addition of 16 OB inpatient beds. If both applications are approved, the hospital's total inpatient bed count would increase from 304 to 363 beds.

The project is just the latest expansion proposed by the fast-growing Northside system. The group announcing in the fall a $44 million expansion for the Forsyth County location, and a $96 million expansion the Cherokee County location.

Northside Hospital Forsyth has more than 2,500 physicians and 3,000 employees.

