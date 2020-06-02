CUMMING, Ga. — A non-profit that is now serving over 500 local families in the Forsyth County area is having trouble keeping up their pantry supply.

Meals by Grace went to social media last week to ask for the community's help. The non-profit posting about a shortage at the Atlanta community food bank, which helps supply the Meals by Grace food pantry.

Taylor Zubriski, the Meals by Grace Food Director, explains that the Atlanta Community Food Bank is in the process of moving which has impacted the number of items they can get from them.

"Following the holidays, we tend to see a decrease in donations. But with the move of the Atlanta food pantry, we have a lower than usual pantry supply," adds Zubriski.

Food pantry shortage

Meals by Grace is in need of:

Canned Fruit

Tomato Sauce

Meals in a can

Soup

The non-profit also allows those interested in donating, the option to use their Amazon wish list. A printable list of items can be found here as well. The center accepts donations Tuesday - Friday from 10 am - 4 pm.

Meals by Grace is located at the far left end of the Ingles shopping center at 432A Canton Road in Cumming.

