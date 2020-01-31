CUMMING, Ga. — It’s a busy week for three juniors from Denmark High School in Cumming.

Ben Cripe, Manav Patel and Zach Brown are leading a team of 20 people, and they all have one common goal.

“We want to eradicate cancer. That's the main goal,” Cripe said. “Paws 4 A Cause is our team, and we basically just want our team to raise as much money as possible.”

The three teens are co-candidates for the 2020 Students of the Year program, a seven-week initiative in which select high school students from around the country participate in a fundraising competition to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The fundraising began on Jan. 10 and continues through Feb. 28 with a financial goal of $100,000.

“We can do it,” Patel said. “Last year, there were 37 teams of high school kids just in Atlanta, and they raised $1.2 million in a time span of seven weeks.”

With some help from their parents, Cripe, Patel and Brown have been meeting with companies, asking them to be a corporate sponsor for the upcoming for the ongoing fundraiser.

“What we do is, we give them a presentation, tell them what we do, and then we let them decide how much they want to sponsor us,” Brown explained.

One facet of the fundraiser involves a prom dress sale which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Piney Grove Middle School.

“We have these racks set up, full of dresses," Patel described. "High school girls and middle school girls will come in and pick out the dresses for prom or formal. Eighty percent of the money goes back to the people who sold their dresses to us, and then 20 percent goes back to LLS.”

Then, starting on Feb. 2, Super Bowl Sunday, local restaurants will get in on the action by taking part in Paint the Town Red, an annual event in many parts of the country that allows participating locations to donate a portion of their proceeds.

“Restaurants can donate the proceeds they make from breakfast, lunch, or dinner throughout that day,” Patel said. “They can pick one day, or they can do the whole week. We have companies doing the whole entire week. So it just depends on when they want to do it.”

Paint the Town Red will continue through Feb. 8.

For more information about Paws 4 A Cause, CLICK HERE.

