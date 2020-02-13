CUMMING, Ga. — Munchkin is a 3-month-old female puppy that arrived as a stray at the shelter about a month ago.

Cindy Iacopella, the manager of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, says they believe she is a mix between Labrador, Pitbull, and Shepherd.

"She will probably be on the bigger side, once she is full grown. I would say about 50 to 60 pounds," says Iacopella.

Iacopella adds that Munchkin is very smart, already knowing how to sit and lay down, "for a puppy, she already knows so much and she catches on quickly."

Bella is a 5-month-old female kitten that arrived at the shelter about a month ago. She came in a stray and underweight, but Iacopella says they don't know a lot about her back story.

Bella is just like most kittens, according to Iacopella, "she just wants attention, to be loved on, and petted."

Bella is a calico tabby cat with bright green eyes. The shelter manager says she would be a great first kitten for any home.

Both Bella and Munchkin are available for adoption right now at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter located at 4065 County Way Road in Cumming.

