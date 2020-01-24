CUMMING, Ga. — Cap'n Crunch is a senior cat that arrived at the shelter with two other cats after his owner passed away.

Cap'n had a surgery that left him with only three legs, but shelter staff says that this hasn't slowed him down. Kathy Gaglio with the Forsyth County Animal Shelter adds that Cap'n takes a minute to warm up at first, but is one of her favorite cats.

"He's got the funniest personality. He's just as feisty as any other cat, but he loves to rub up against you. He's a beautiful guy," says Gaglio.

WXIA

Jack is 95 pounds of pure love, according to shelter staff. The 12-year-old Labrador mix was an owner surrender, because of his family's inability to be home enough for him.

WXIA

Gaglio says that Jack is considered a lady's man at the shelter, "He's like our Romeo here. Right now, his two girlfriends are our previous pets of the week, Girdy and Maud."

Jack does not let his age slow him down. Gaglio says he still enjoys playing with the best of them.

Both Jack and Cap'n Crunch are available for adoption right now at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter located at 4065 County Way in Cumming.

