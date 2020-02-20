FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Puck is a 12-year-old Burmese cat that was an owner surrender.

The male cat is considered the 'old man' of the kitty-corner. Kathy Gaglio with the Forsyth County Animal Shelter says he mainly enjoys lounging.

"He would do best in a home with older children or maybe a senior citizen that would cater to him in his old age," explains Gaglio.

Puck is brown and black in coloring and has green eyes. He is about average in size for a cat. Gaglio suggests he go to a home with older cats or none.

"He's okay with other cats, but he'd rather be the only cat in the house. He's just older and not looking to play with kittens," says Gaglio.

2-year-old Maddox is also an owner surrender, and shelter staff believe he is a Mastiff mix. The giant pup loves to be around people and loves treats.

"He is extremely treat-motivated, so that will be great for training," adds Gaglio.

Shelter staff say Maddox loves to play with other dogs and also does really well with the senior dogs. Maddox does not like cats, do staff say he needs to go to a cat-free home.

Gaglio says that they believe Maddox may have a sensitivity to food, "he does have a couple of hot spots so we think he'll just need a special type of food."

Both Puck and Maddox are available for adoption at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter on County Way in Cumming.

