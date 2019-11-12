CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Animal shelter is featuring Honey, Leon, and Cary Grant in this week's "Pet of the Week."

Honey is about 3 1/2 to 4 months old and came in a as a stray with her siblings. Shelter staff says she is young enough, that she can part from her siblings and could most likely adjust to a canine sibling.

Administration Technician, Kathy Gaglio says Honey would be great in just about any home, "she is fun, curious, and has the cutest face."

Honey is a 3- to 4-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Leon is about three years old and came to the shelter with his sister, Claire. Leon and Claire love to play with each other and other cats at the shelter.

Animal Shelter Manager, Cynthia Iacopella, says he can be adopted separately, "He is independent enough that he'd be fine being adopted by himself, but we would love for him and Claire to go to the same home."

Iacopella adding, "He is super social. He could go home to just about any home...one with kids or older people. He just loves attention."

Leon is a 3-year-old male cat available for adoption at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Carry Grant is about 7- to 9-years old and is a Red Siberian husky. He came into the shelter as a stray.

Iacopella says they believe he may have had a rough start in life, "He has some scarring, but he has a heart of gold. He would do well in just about any family, because he just loves to be loved and lounge."

Iacopelle says whoever adopts Carry will have to be okay with shedding since that is the nature of his breed.

Cary Grant is a 7- to 9-year-old Red Siberian Husky available for adoption at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

You can meet Honey, Leon, and Cary Grant right now at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. This trio, along with all other animals at the shelter, is available for free adoption for the rest of the month for the shelter's "Home for the Holidays" event. The standard $85 pet adoption fee will be waived through Jan. 2, 2020.

“Home for the holidays has become a time of the year that the entire staff at the shelter looks forward to because we know that our wonderful animals have a great opportunity at finding their forever homes,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella. “Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”

The shelter’s adoption fee includes microchipping for all pets, altering and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter (4065 County Way) is located just off GA 400 in northern Forsyth County and provides animal adoptions from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

