Pinecrest Academy creates COVID-19 task force for handling back to school procedures

Pinecrest Academy establishes COVID19 Task Force to ensure the safe opening of the private school in the fall

CUMMING, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy is launching a COVID19 Task Force for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a press release sent out by the school, the goal of this task force is to strive to make students and staff feel as safe at school as they would be at home. The releases says that the task force will be comprised of professionals in health care, educational, cleaning, and chemical industries.

“We realized we had a breadth and depth of knowledge and expertise within our parent community, and what an amazing opportunity this was for us to tap into these resources, including Larry Blanford, one of our grandparents who is serving on the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission,” commented Charlene Dougal, Pinecrest Academy Assistant Head of School.

Pinecrest will also separate desks within classrooms creating the standard six feet of social distancing. School staff say the task force is participating in a series of information-sharing sessions over the next two months, providing advice and protocol from each member’s respective area of expertise.

“We will be relying on our team members’ professional experience to guide us in decisions concerning health screening, reducing density within all educational spaces, protocols for lunch hours, recess, and appropriate safety and mitigation measures for faculty, staff, students, and all athletic activities,” shared Beth Howard, Pinecrest Academy Interim Head of School.

The COVID19 Pinecrest Task Force consists of the following professionals:

Mr. Larry Blandford - Task Force Advisor, Former CEO of Green Mountain/Keurig Coffee, and current member of the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission

Task Force Advisor, Former CEO of Green Mountain/Keurig Coffee, and current member of the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission Dr. Margaret Bourdreaux - Pediatrician

Pediatrician Mrs. Lori Chmura - CEO, Pinecrest Board of Directors member

CEO, Pinecrest Board of Directors member Mrs. Missy Collins - Pinecrest Nurse

Pinecrest Nurse Mrs. Charlene Dougal - Assistant Head of School

Assistant Head of School Mr. Mark Doxtader - Business Owner, Pinecrest Board of Directors Chairman

Business Owner, Pinecrest Board of Directors Chairman Mr. Lenny Forti - PreK-8th Grade Principal

PreK-8th Grade Principal Mrs. Beth Howard - Interim Head of School and High School Principal

Interim Head of School and High School Principal Mr. Laura Kelley - Pinecrest Founding Family, Faculty Member, and Former Healthcare Provider

Pinecrest Founding Family, Faculty Member, and Former Healthcare Provider Dr. Patrick Kindregan, DO - Family Physician

- Family Physician Mrs. Jamie Kutter - Physician Assistant

- Physician Assistant Mrs. Joan McCabe - Pinecrest CFO

- Pinecrest CFO Mrs. Donna Marie Mitchell - Physician Assistant

- Physician Assistant Dr. Stephanie O’Rourke - Dentist

- Dentist Mrs. Dianne Patota - Business Owner, Educator, and Pinecrest Board of Directors Member

- Business Owner, Educator, and Pinecrest Board of Directors Member Dr. John Petros - Emory University, Urology

- Emory University, Urology Dr. Teresa Petros - Urgent Care Pediatrician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

- Urgent Care Pediatrician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DO - Infectious Disease

- Infectious Disease Mr. Tan Tam - Pinecrest Board of Directors Member

- Pinecrest Board of Directors Member Mr. Mark Tollett - Pinecrest Facilities and IT Director

The Pinecrest COVID-19 Task Force will regularly update the school community during the summer months with findings and plans for reopening the school for in-person instruction.

