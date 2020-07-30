Place of Forsyth buys a house to help homeless youth

The non-profit celebrates 45 years of service to Forsyth County.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Place of Forsyth will soon open a home that exclusively helps female homeless youth throughout the county.

According to the non-profit, there are 500 - 700 students in our schools that are identified as homeless each year. Of that population, 75 - 90 are unaccompanied high school students.

The Place, with the help of local donors and volunteer groups, has begun renovating a home on Mary Alice Park Road in Cumming that will provide housing for homeless female youth in Forsyth County. It's sole purpose will be to address a lack of transitional housing in the area for homeless students.

In a statement, the organization wrote, "we have met more and more homeless teenagers. For the past two years we have been working to identify a solution for these young people."

The Place wrote that they hope to have the home ready by Sept. 1. Organizers are asking for community donations in order to complete the home. If you are interested in making a donation or volunteering for the organization, you can find out more information here.