CUMMING, Ga. — The Place of Forsyth County, Inc. is using vehicle donations to help residents in a county where public transportation isn't available.

The non-profit first gave away a vehicle donation three years ago, and on Friday the organization gifted their 15th vehicle to a Forsyth County resident.

Jacob Granados, the Director of Purposeful Engagement at the Place of Forsyth says that they wanted to give used cars new life, "A lot of non-profits sell car donations to create more funds for other programs, but we thought we should try and use those donated vehicles to help someone who can't find transportation here in our county where it's limited."

Four recipients were gifted donated vehicles today at the non-profit's headquarters in Cumming. Recipients are selected based off need and are either clients of the Place or are referred to the organization by the Social Workers Office.

WXIA

Granados adds that they are only able to make these situations possible through the generation of the community, "This outreach is completely community-generated. If you have a used vehicle that you're not using, please donate it to us. We can assure you that we won't sell it, and it will go to someone deserving."

Donations are accepted Monday - Saturday (9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.) at the Place of Forsyth at 2550 The Place Circle. Donations can be dropped off in the back of the building.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

Halcyon ensures you won't leave hungry

Families shop for Christmas at the Place of Forsyth's Holiday House